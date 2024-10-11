'Do not sign anything': Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis has this advice for storm victims

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Many neighborhoods and homes have sustained damage or been destroyed by tornadoes from Hurricane Milton.

Insurance experts tell WPTV that most policies require homeowners to make emergency repairs to stop any more damage. Residents are advised to keep their receipts.

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis met WPTV in St. Lucie County after the tornadoes to offer more advice.

"People need to pay attention to their push notifications, their text messages, their voice mails," Patronis said. "They're going to be getting outreach from their carriers because their carriers want to start the process because there's going to be arguably half a million claims from this."

WATCH BELOW: Florida CFO speaks to WPTV after local tornadoes

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis offers advice for storm victims

The CFO warns affected homeowners to be cautious about signing documents.

"Do not sign anything," Patronis said. "Anytime you may sign a document, you may be giving your claim to a total stranger that's trying to take advantage of you."

Patronis said some storm victims may be pressured by contractors who are going door to door seeking to sign over insurance rights. The CFO urges people to contact their insurance company first.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below: