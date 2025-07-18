Back-to-school shopping expert offers these tips and tricks to save

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The summer break is winding down, and students will soon head back to the classroom.

And that means parents will be shopping for school supplies, with some estimates showing that costs can go as high as $800-$900 for each child.

Some of the most expensive items on the school shopping list these days ... is the electronics, tablets labtobs, headphones," money expert Andrea Woroch said. "All these items really add up, and not to mention, inflation is still high. Tariffs are also impacting those everyday goods. Everything is costing more."

Woroch offered simple budgeting tips for busy parents.

She said we do not need to panic over back-to-school shopping. They just need to shop smarter by looking for the deals online and in the store.

"Talking about name brand clothing, first of all, your child doesn't have to have everything they want," Woroch said. "Maybe have them prioritize their list and then shop savvy, look online. Compare prices between retailers, look for coupon codes that you can then stack on top of a sale. You can go to a deal aggregator like CouponCabin.com. They organize coupons by store name. They also offer you cash back."

Teachers say it's necessary for parents to help pay for school supplies because of the money often allocated to schools.

We are helping you navigate the costs and working to find ways to save and keep costs down. Click here to sound off on the issue and watch our coverage on Wednesday, July 23.