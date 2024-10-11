‘It saved our lives’: New Monrovia family rides out tornado at in-law’s home

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One of the areas most devastated by Wednesday's tornado spawned by Hurricane Milton is the New Monrovia neighborhood of Port Salerno. Dozens of homes lost roofs, while others were leveled entirely.

Hussey stood in what’s left of Bill Gore’s home. The frame of the home is the only thing left remaining.

Gore showed Hussey what once was his kitchen, his living room and his bedroom.

He said he and his wife decided to ride out the storm with their in-laws a few streets down and weren’t in the home when the tornado ripped through.

They came back to find not just their home gone, but their cars too. While his relatives, just one home down, had to be pulled from the wreckage.

Gore truly believes he and his wife wouldn’t have made it out alive had they been home at the time.

“That pretty much saved our lives. I’m just going to say it, it saved our lives,” Gore said. “It is one of those things in life. I really understand what the people in North Carolina are going through. I truly understand. Here I was praying that god would give them comfort and peace and safety and now I’m in that boat. Hopefully someone is praying for me.”

Gore told Hussey he has no idea where he’s going nor what he’ll do now.

However, he said he’s incredibly thankful for so many community members who have come to help him cleanup, offering housing and so much more.

Just next door, Sarah and Jonathan Owens also endured irreparable damage, with windows gone and a tree through their roof.

Despite gut wrenching devastation, this community is rooted in faith is staying unbelievably positive.