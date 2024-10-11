DRAMATIC NEW VIDEO shows powerful tornado tossing debris in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Nearly 100 people — including local leaders and lawmakers — volunteered Friday to help residents in the Village of Wellington who were impacted by a devastating tornado earlier this week.

In addition to cleaning up piles of debris along Flying Cow Ranch Road, volunteers handed out water to residents.

WPTV Volunteers clean up tornado debris on Flying Cow Ranch Road in Wellington on Oct. 11, 2024.

Among the volunteers were Wellington Mayor Michael Napoleone, as well as former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

A powerful tornado on Wednesday tore through multiple neighborhoods in Wellington, including the Preserve at Binks Forest, where several homes were destroyed.

Video shows tornado near Flying Cow Ranch Road in Wellington

New video obtained by WPTV News on Friday showed the twister spinning close to homes on Flying Cow Ranch Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, with swirls of debris flying through the air.

"Get ready to go inside!" resident Tyler Stellway told a family member in the video.

"Where are we going? In our closet?" the family member asked.

"We're going in my bathroom. Get ready!" Stellway replied.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said five people were hospitalized in the Village of Wellington and a horse was injured.

Wellington officials on Friday stressed to people that if you want to volunteer in the recovery efforts, you have to go through the proper channels by calling 561-791-4010, or by going to the Wellington Community Center, located at 12150 Forest Hill Boulevard.

