These are the best places for first-time homebuyers, according to new WalletHub study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida cleaned up in a new ranking for "Best Places for First-Time Home Buyers" in a new study by WalletHub. The 2025 study found six of the top 10 cities are in the Sunshine State.

First-time homebuyers should seek out these spots in Florida

In our area, Port St. Lucie took the 14th spot on the new list for mid-sized city. Boca Raton came in 6th and West Palm Beach placed 23rd respectively in the small city category.

WalletHub used more than 20 key indicators to pinpoint where first-time homebuyers should be looking. Some of the metrics include quality of life and school district, crime rate, cost of living and active real estate market.

Palm Bay is listed as the number one city for first-time homebuyers. The study found residents can look forward to their homes growing in value. According to WalletHub, Palm Bay has the third-highest home appreciation rate in the country with homes worth 108% more in 2023 than they were in 2017.

To see full study, click here.