Citizens Insurance asked state for rate hike 4 months ago. Why still no decision?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As insurance companies sort out the damage and claims from this hurricane season, the state's largest insurer is still waiting to see if it can raise rates next year.

About 1.2 million policyholders would be affected by the decision

This rate hike request was made four months ago in June, and we still don't have a decision.

A majority of Citizens Insurance policyholders will likely pay more for insurance.

"There is no way to say this delicately," Citizens Insurance CEO Tim Cerio said. "For the most part, we're offering subsidized insurance."

Cerio explained why they're looking for a rate hike next year of about 14%. It's a request that insurance regulators still have not decided.

"We're still gathering data," Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky told WPTV at an event in Clearwater earlier this month. "We'll probably have more as hurricane season winds to a close."

The current rate hike request would raise Citizens' premiums by an average of $400-$500.

One WPTV viewer sent us a recent take-out notice he received that went so far as predicting his Citizens' premium would go up next year just under $600.

Sczesny pressed the commissioner, asking him if his office might not give Citizens what it wants.

"I can't confirm or deny, but I can tell you it is extraordinarily rare for a Citizens filing to go through the office without some changes," Yaworsky said. "There's no reason to think that pattern won’t continue."

The decision from the Office of Insurance Regulation could come at any time — and it's likely to be soon — since this rate request is for any policies up for renewal after Jan. 1.

