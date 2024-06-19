Citizens Insurance seeking 14% rate hike on homeowners policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Citizens Insurance, Florida’s insurer of last resort and the largest insurer in the state, is seeking a rate hike of 14% on personal homeowners policies.

The information was revealed at a Citizens Board of Governors meeting Wednesday morning.

The new rate request would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Citizens has been involved in trying to move more policies off their books with "take out" offers from private companies.

Currently Citizens has approximately 1.2 million policies.

Those take out offers are mandatory if the private company offer is within 20% of the current Citizens rate. The request needs approval from the Board of Governors and the Office of Insurance Regulation.

If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, email me at matt.sczesny@wptv.com.