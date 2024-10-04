'Insurance village' helping victims of Hurricane Helene with claims

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Florida's west coast is now turning to repairs and insurance costs.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny traveled across the state to Clearwater on Friday where the state's three-day "insurance village" is being held.

Inside a gym in Clearwater were tables with representatives from more than 30 agencies representing flood, automobile and homeowners insurance. They were all there to speak to policyholders who were affected by last week's storm.

WPTV Mario Estrada was among the hurricane victims who attended Friday's event in Clearwater.

"The water was just coming up my stained glass door, so I grabbed my bulldogs and made it out of the house," storm victim Mario Estrada said.

He escaped his house but he can't go back to his Pinellas County home, so Estrada was at the event to talk with his flood insurance company.

"I'm just waiting on the adjusters now," Estrada said. "I already filed a claim the day after [the storm.] ... I'm just overwhelmed."

Overwhelmed is how many storm victims who came to the event were feeling Friday.

Set up by the state, the "insurance village" was part of a plan to bring many of the familiar names in the insurance industry together to sort out the details.

WPTV Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis outlines the purpose of the "insurance village" being held in Clearwater.

"After the last storm with [Hurricane] Ian, I remember talking with some of the carriers and, they said, 'Jimmy, people like talking to customers face to face. They're not as hostile," Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said.

And the encounters on Friday seemed to go well — especially for those who have flood insurance.

Wayne Sageman got a check after showing the proof of the flood damage to his home.

"I've got tons of pictures," Sageman said. "A picture is worth a thousand words."

It's something that state leaders said they're making sure happens.

"We are making sure whenever we can if a consumer has a claim that is valid that is made quickly and efficiently," Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky said.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

