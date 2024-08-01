Citizens Insurance rate hearing for proposed 14% increase scheduled for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's insurance regulators are expected to get an earful from the public on Thursday.

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) is holding a public comment meeting on a proposed premium hike planned for Citizen's Property Insurance, the state-backed insurer of last resort which has become Florida's largest insurance provider.

It comes after the governing board for Citizens agreed in June to approve a 14% rate increase for many of its 1.2 million policyholders. That'll mean hundreds of more dollars out of pocket for those already struggling with high prices.

In their virtual meeting, the Citizens Property Insurance board unanimously said yes to that sizable bump in premiums for many of its policyholders. Citizens customers are now on track to face an average 14% increase for personal line policies in 2025. That covers homeowners, condo owners, mobile homes and more.

Citizens said it is supporting the hike to avoid competing with the private market and to return to a true "last resort" status. It follows ongoing concerns about the insurance provider's large portfolio of policies — which could cost the state billions in the event of a major disaster.

"The rates recommended by the board today seek to continue the move towards actuarially sound rates while reflecting the benefits gained from recent legislative reforms,” Citizens said in a statement following the approval. "Citizens' premiums remain well below the filed and approved rates of most private insurance companies writing in the state. The 2025 proposed rates will help reduce the risk of assessments on non-Citizens policyholders, many of whom are already paying higher premiums."

According to Citizens' projections, average premiums would jump hundreds of dollars — including $670 in Palm Beach County.

State insurance regulators still need to authorize final approval for the rate hike. Thursday's meeting is the first step to making that happen.

Not only will OIR get a briefing from Citizens Insurance officials on why the hikes are needed, but they'll hear from impacted customers in a period of public comment that starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 15.