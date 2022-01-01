Briana Nespral joined the WPTV news team in January 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

Born in Miami, Briana is thrilled to be back in sunny South Florida. Briana comes to WPTV after spending two years in Gainesville. While there, Briana covered everything from hurricanes and the 2020 presidential election to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briana bleeds orange and green, having graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in broadcast journalism. During her time at UM, Briana interned for two stations— WTVJ, the NBC affiliate in Miami, and Univision Network — while also working for the university's TV station, UMTV.

Briana is a proud bilingual Cuban-American and a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

In her free time, you can catch Briana watching a 'Canes football game, taking a trip to Disney, or spending time with her family and friends.

Briana is excited to tell stories that impact the community in Palm Beach County. If you have any stories you would like to share with Briana, you can email her at Briana.Nespral@wptv.com.