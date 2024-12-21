'THE BEST FEELING': Palm Beach International Airport filled with cheer as families reunite for the holidays

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season at Palm Beach International Airport.

WPTV Reporter Briana Nespral spent Saturday morning capturing the heartwarming moments at the airport as families greeted their loved ones flying down to celebrate the season.

"It's the best," said Lisa Spatt, was waiting for her grandson, Simon, and his parents to arrive from Atlanta. “I still have a smile on my face.”

The arrivals area was filled with big smiles and hugs as families reunited.

Spatt was waiting in the greeting area, what she calls 'the grandparents room'.

"If you look around here, it’s all grandparents and great-grandparents waiting for grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and their children coming in for the holidays,” said Spatt.

Audry Schniederman spends most of the year in an empty nest ever since her husband passed away a few years ago, but this holiday it will be filled with the company of her son, grandkids and even her 'grand-pup'.

“I’m excited to be with my grandma, be in the warm weather and go in the pool, and spend the holiday with my family,” Schneiderman's granddaughter, Lenox Schneiderman, said.

Homecomings like these can be the greatest gift of all.

“You never know how fast they grow, and you don’t want to miss any minute of that,” said Spatt. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”