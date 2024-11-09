West Palm Beach community laces up to put an end to heart disease and stroke

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thousands of people were seen at the American Heart Association's Heart Walk in downtown West Palm Beach Saturday morning, supporting those in the community with heart disease.

With each step, walkers were supporting the mission of the organization— improving the health and quality of the community while reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

“It’s really special to see the community really rally around this cause,” Stacey Comerford, Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Palm Beach County, said.

The foundation has held the walk in West Palm Beach for over 30 years, rallying around survivors like Germaine Quitugua.

“Today’s very emotional for me because I might have not been here,” Quitugua said.

Quitugua had a heart attack just three days before Mother’s Day this year while wokring at the Palm Beach International Airport.

“I had no feeling," Quitugua said. “But my heart started pounding. It’s scary and if you think it’s not you, it could be you.”

Quitugua joined the thousands of people making a difference, including WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Jennifer Correa. Correa said she was walking for her dad who survived a stroke three years ago and raising awareness for moms like herself.

“I was diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia, and it actually increases the risk long-term of heart disease and stroke,” said Correa.

While celebrating 100 years of the American Heart Association, the walk raised more than $1.2 million for more research and medical breakthroughs.

“For us, this is the community coming together saying we want to change, we want to do better, we want to change the statistic, and we want to help save more lives,” said Comerford.