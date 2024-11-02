Jupiter Golden Jubilee brings 100s of dogs to Jupiter Dog Beach to raise awareness for canine cancer

JUPITER, Fla. — It was a golden day in Jupiter as a few hundred golden retrievers of all sizes and ages met up for some play time in and out of the water at the Jupiter Dog Beach for the seventh annual Jupiter Golden Jubilee.

The weekend-long fundraiser raises awareness for the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study by the Morris Animal Foundation, which is looking to advance animal health research while finding answers to canine cancer.

According to their research, 60% of golden retrievers are impacted by cancer.

“There’s no age. Some of them are as young as two, some are 14 and that’s what we’re trying to find out, what is causing this, and 60-65% of them will die from cancer," Director of the Jupiter Golden Jubilee, Charlotte Hertz, said. "We have to find an answer for cancer.”

As of Saturday morning, the Golden Jubilee had raised more than $4,000.