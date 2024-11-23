Palm Beach County organizations give food to community members in need of a Thanksgiving meal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, local organizations are stepping up to make sure those in need have something on the table this holiday.

Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach gave away 500 turkeys and other side items Saturday monring to the local community.

WPTV Turkey giveaway Nov. 23, 2024

Organizers say cars and people began lining up around 6 a.m. prior to the event.

“I was once indigent and in their situation, so I can relate,” organizer Christopher Clark said. “I’ve experienced it so it really means a lot that I can give back to the community.”

Clark said he started the giveaway during the pandemic to help those in need and bring the community together.

“There is a strong need due to the rising costs and inflationary prices,” said Clark. “A lot of families can’t put food on the table so this event will help members of the community have a happy Thanksgiving.”

WPTV Turkey giveaway November 2024

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue also hosted a giveaway event, distributing 1,000 turkeys and fixings Saturday ahead of Thanksgiving.

“It isn’t all about answering calls, it’s about what can we do beyond the call?” Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Chief Hugh Bruder said. “How can we continue to give back? And when we choose to give back, that’s the true essence of service and sacrifice.”

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue paired with various organizations to distribute.

“I think it shows that our community is still struggling and recovering from COVID and there really is a need in our community for a food base need in our community,” Boynton Beach Vice Mayor Aimee Kelley said.

If you missed Saturday’s giveaways, there are more opportunities to get a turkey before Thanksgiving.

On Sunday starting at 8 a.m., Safebound Moving and Storage is partnering with the West Palm Beach Police Department and the Cotton Bottom Diaper Bank for a turkey drive. This year, the organizations are giving away 1250 turkeys, 25,000 diapers and toys for children. The turkey drive will be at 1727 Old Okeechobee Road.

On Tuesday, Strong Men in Need will be giving away turkey and side dishes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cunningham Park in Riviera Beach.

The City of Boynton Beach is also hosting various community events ahead of the holidays. You can learn more by clicking here.