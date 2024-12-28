Watch Now
Delray Beach Police responding to train incident involving firetruck

WPTV
Delray Beach Fire truck hit by train
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Police is responding to a train incident.

WPTV is at the scene, and the crash appears to involve a Delray Beach Fire Rescue truck and a Brightline train.

The location of the incident is near the intersection of East Atlantic Avenue and SE 1st Avenue in Delray Beach.

The number of victims is unknown at this time.

WPTV has reached out to Delray Beach Police and Brightine for more information and is working to get more details.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

