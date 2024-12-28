Delray Beach Police responding to train incident involving firetruck

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Police is responding to a train incident.

WPTV is at the scene, and the crash appears to involve a Delray Beach Fire Rescue truck and a Brightline train.

The location of the incident is near the intersection of East Atlantic Avenue and SE 1st Avenue in Delray Beach.

Incident Update: East Atlantic Ave. and SE 1st Ave are closed due to a train accident. Please use NE 1st Ave or SE 2nd Ave as an alternate route.



*Media staging at the north side of 55 SE 2nd Ave. — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) December 28, 2024

Brightline is currently experiencing limited delays. Please check train status updates on our website or app for the latest information: https://t.co/MiIrREKDJp — Brightline (@GoBrightline) December 28, 2024

The number of victims is unknown at this time.

WPTV has reached out to Delray Beach Police and Brightine for more information and is working to get more details.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

