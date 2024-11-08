How social media played important role in stopping controversial plan to build on state park

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — You called and emailed elected leaders and protested a proposal to build three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

It even became the topic for our issue based Let’s Hear It event in August.

The controversial proposal would've develop golf courses, pickleball courts, and hotels at state parks in Florida.

Your voices were heard!

Development at eight state parks was tabled after sparking major opposition and a tremendous public outcry this summer.

Part of the reason it became a hot button issue so far was because of a Facebook group called "Protect Jonathan Dickinson State Park."

Jessica Namath created the page with the hope to educate and inform people in one spot.

“I knew something was coming and we would need to take action,” Namath said. “I knew that we all needed to have information very quickly and all have the right information.”

The page now nearly has 50,000 members.

“I can’t even wrap my head around that size, that number,” Namath said. “It’s overwhelming, of course. But again, I like to believe that that’s how much Floridians care about what you see here.”

It has become a massive movement to protect all parks. To this day, members are talking about protecting other parks across the state like Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach and Big Cypress National Preserve.

The public pressure is working. In October, Palm Beach County commissioners unanimously approved a new resolution to better protect more than 31,000 acres of county owned natural areas.

Although a major step forward in land protection, Namath said she plans to keep the engagement throughout the local and state community. They rallied before and she said they’ll rally again.

“Just continuing to make ourselves heard is what we’re focusing on the page right now,” Namath said.