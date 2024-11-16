FPL's Manatee Lagoon hosts free, family-fun event marking beginning of manatee season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend is the official start of manatee season in South Florida, and to celebrate, Florida Power & Light's (FPL) Manatee Lagoon is hosting a Manatee Season Kick-Off with a free, family-friendly celebration Saturday complete with a variety of activities, educational programs, exhibits and more.

This year’s kick-off theme is “safe boating,” reminding boaters of the importance of being mindful behind the wheel.

“One of the leading causes of manatee injury and mortality is unfortunately boat strike,” said Zach Greenberg, manager at Manatee Lagoon. “So, it’s very important that boaters on the water are following those boating safety signs, following the manatee speed zones which are now in effect because it is manatee season, and making sure they’re boating responsibly.”

The season lasts from Nov. 15 to March 31 when local waters drop below 68 degrees, as manatees seek out warm water to survive.

“As we get into the winter months, we really start to see the cold fronts approaching and the temperatures drop so when we have a few days in a row of consistently cool temperatures and clear weather, you’ll be able to start seeing manatees here,” said Greenberg.

FPL built Manatee Lagoon in 2016 to teach the public about manatees and inspire communities to preserve and protect Florida’s environment and wildlife for future generations.

The Manatee Season Kickoff event lasts until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Throughout manatee season, Manatee Lagoon will be hosting several events. The next event will be a movie night on Dec. 7 with a showing of The Polar Express.