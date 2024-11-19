Why this new playground in Boca Raton is truly exceptional

BOCA RATON, Fla. — There’s a new playground coming to Boca Raton for kids of all abilities.

The Greater Boca Raton Beach and Parks District broke ground on Nov. 7 for a redesign of the playground at Patch Reef Park to make the park more accessible for kids with special needs.

"This is an ASAP project,” said Commissioner Steve Engel. “In other words, this has got a priority and if not for everyone else, I’m going to be a pain in the neck and make it a priority.”

Engle has been focused on construction of the park since the plan was approved unanimously in January 2023.

Last year, commissioners told WPTV’s Briana Nespral that construction would begin at the end of summer 2023. She asked Engle why there was a 15-month delay.

“There’s a process that everything goes through,” said Engle. “There’s permitting. You have to find the right contractor, the right people to build this so it took longer than we wanted but the important thing is that we’re here and we’re doing it.”

The playground was inspired by 9-year-old Jordan Ogman, a young boy fighting for his life. His family is making sure their son’s dream comes alive. That dream is to help kids of all abilities have fun.

Jordan was diagnosed with TECPR2, a rare, fatal genetic brain disorder when he was three years old. There is no cure or treatment. Jordan was told he only had months to live.

“Nothing is easy,” said Stacey Ogman, Jordan’s mom, in June 2023. “We have to figure out how to adapt literally on the spur of the moment so that we can make things accessible to him. It is very, very hard.”

Stacey and her husband, David, were simply looking for a place for Jordan to play. The family’s struggle ultimately led to a unanimous vote by the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District to completely redesign the playground at Patch Reef Park in January 2023.

“This is always going to be Jordan’s park,” said Engle. “But it’s a playground for every child that wants to play here.”

David Ogman said he was never concerned the park would not come to fruition, even after the delay.

“Everyone was so on board, and no one ever wavered from this getting done and they told us this was going to happen, and everyone was pushing through,” said Ogman. “We knew it was going to happen.”

Stacey said that, today, Jordan continues to beat the odds.

“He just remains an absolute miracle,” said Ogman. “I’m so excited that he’ll be able to be a part of this community and play judgement free. It’s going to be inclusive and accessible, and it will be known for that.”

Engle said they are aiming to open the park at the "end of April, beginning of May, so that it’s just in time for summer."

It’s giving kids of all abilities a place to just be kids.