PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens suffered extensive tornado damage Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Milton is hours away from landfall at the Tampa Bay region.

WPTV Reporter Briana Nespral went to the Avenir neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens to assess the damages and saw many houses with ripped-off roofs and flipped cars.

WATCH: WPTV Briana Nespral shows aftermath of tornado in Palm Beach Gardens