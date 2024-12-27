'Jack the Bike Man' bicycle charity in West Palm Beach victimized by burglars Christmas week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bike shop and nonprofit in West Palm Beach has become the latest target of a holiday theft.

For years, Jack the Bike Man has given away thousands of bikes to kids in need.

But this week, they were robbed of hundreds of dollars and now they are asking for the public's help in finding the person or people responsible.

"I guess that's the most upsetting part of it, just that it happened during the holidays, during Christmas when it's supposed to be a time of being with your loved ones and giving back to those in need,” President Alejandro Hernandez said. "We're a nonprofit organization that gives bikes to those in need, so that's just what makes it the most upsetting out of everything."

Hernandez said sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. Thursday, someone broke through their barn door and stole all the cash out of their register.

"It's a good quantity for us," Hernandez said. "That's about how much we'll bring in in a day."

Hernandez said since posting on social media about the theft, he had someone donate hundreds of dollars to the nonprofit.

WPTV President Alejandro Hernandez shares his disappointment after his charity was the victim of thieves the week of Christmas.

"It's a messed-up world sometimes, but there are a lot of good people in the world," Hernandez said. "We just sometimes tend to focus on the bad ones."

Despite the setback, he said their focus remains on helping the community.

"We'll just keep putting one foot forward and keep doing what we do: fixing bikes," Hernandez said.

He is asking anyone who lives or works near the Jack the Bike Man shop — 420 Claremore Drive — to check their cameras to see if anyone may have caught anything suspicious.