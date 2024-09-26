Whipping winds from Hurricane Helene create dangerous beach conditions in Palm Beach County

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The strength of Hurricane Helene is being felt here in Palm Beach County.

Thousands of customers were without power Thursday as Florida Power and Light reported outages as high as 5,800 in Palm Beach County. Those numbers have since come down as power was restored to many.

High winds from the storm hit the southern part of the county. Beaches and beach parks were closed for the storm, which is expected to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman that downed power lines have been getting repaired since midnight because of those high winds.

Despite Helene being located in the Gulf of Mexico, the strong winds are creating rough seas and intense swells in the Atlantic Ocean.

Red flag and riptide warnings are in effect at most beaches to keep swimmers out of the water.

However, that didn't stop some people from going to Oceanfront Park in Boynton Beach to take in the scenery. Some people braved the dangerous waters, which is definitely not a good idea.

Hoffman caught up one woman going for a swim despite all those warnings.

"I love storms," Stephanie Howard said. "I've always loved hurricanes. I love walking. I just think it would be fun, you know? I like thrills. I like things that are kind of a challenge and I think it would be fun."

"No," said resident Bob Prisco. "Heck no! Those people are crazy. Why? Why take the chance? You can't see where the riptide is. And there's nobody out there to save you. Lifeguards are not even here."

Officials remind the public that the beaches are closed for a reason and you are risking your life by going into the rough waters.

Hoffman is told by Palm beach County Emergency Management that there are plans to open up beaches again Friday weather permitting. WPTV will keep you updated on those developments.

