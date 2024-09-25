Okeechobee County schools closed Thursday because of Helene

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — All Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Thursday because of the threat of Tropical Storm Helene, which is forecast to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.

The National Hurricane Center has placed Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties under a tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within the next 36 hours.

WPTV

In a news release Wednesday morning, the Okeechobee County School District said all schools will be closed Thursday.

All elementary schools will operate as usual until 6 p.m. Wednesday when aftercare services end, and all middle and high school campus activities will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All athletic and extracurricular activities scheduled for Wednesday evening and all day Thursday have been canceled.

"Please continue to monitor the OCSB app for the latest updates," the district said in a statement. "We will release additional updates, including information related to schools reopening after the storm, as soon as information is available. In the meantime, please stay safe during the storm."

Okeechobee County is currently one of 61 Florida counties under a state of emergency because of Helene. Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties are not included in that emergency order.

For now, school will be held as normal tomorrow in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties.