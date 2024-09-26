Hurricane Helene strengthens as it closes in on Florida's Gulf coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A powerful Hurricane Helene strengthened Thursday morning as it sped toward Florida's Gulf coast, where it's expected to bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge.

According to the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Helene has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is moving north-northeast at 12 mph.

It's still a Category 1 storm, but is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday with 130 mph winds.

In the 5 a.m. advisory, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties remain under a tropical storm warning.

"It's getting into the eastern Gulf waters where, eventually, the wind shear that it's dealing with will decrease. And also the fact that it's very warm in this area, it's going to upgrade to a major hurricane," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

In addition to the tropical storm warning, our entire viewing area is under a flood watch through Friday morning.

"It's going to be quite blustery," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said. "And we could pick up some very heavy rainfall, too, as some of those feeder bands roll on through."

The center of the storm will stay roughly 300 miles to the west of West Palm Beach.

"The wind field — when it comes to tropical storm force winds — extends over 300 miles," Correa said. "That's why we're under that tropical storm warning locally."

The Big Bend region and parts of the Florida Panhandle are under a hurricane warning.

After making landfall, Helene is expected to weaken and slow down, then turn toward the northwest over the southeastern U.S. on Friday and Saturday.

Our viewing area will feel impacts from Helene on Thursday and Friday. Helene's outer bands will bring the threat of severe weather, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

"We might night get too much rain — even though we're under a flood watch — just because we tend to get a huge break in between these rain bands," Correa said. "So we might not see much rain for quite some time, and then all the sudden, it picks up and doesn't last too long."

Villanueva added that the heaviest rain will likely stay on the western side of Lake Okeechobee and toward the west coast of Florida.

The outer rain bands may spin up a tornado locally and possibly produce two to five inches of rain. And even though Helene will stay roughly 300 miles to our west, the winds can still kick up here locally between 40 to maybe 50 mph.

Most of our viewing area is under a marginal risk of severe weather — the lowest tier — on Thursday. However, Okeechobee County and the northern Treasure Coast are under a slight risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

"That means we do have a chance of seeing those tornadoes develop as the afternoon wears on," Villanueva said.

For Friday, a lot of tropical moisture will continue to move across South Florida. It won't be as windy, but still quite breezy.

By the weekend, storm chances will drop to more seasonal levels.

