Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Port St. Lucie prepares for more rain from Hurricane Milton after some areas already flooded

Green River Parkway shut down from Charleston Road to Jensen Beach Boulevard after flooding
Port St. Lucie is preparing for what Hurricane Milton might bring to the Treasure Coast.
Posted
and last updated

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie is preparing for what Hurricane Milton might bring to the Treasure Coast.

Crews with the city's public works department are already busy ahead of the storm.

Green River Parkway is shut down from Charleston Road to Jensen Beach Boulevard because of flooding due to heavy rains in recent days — not related to Milton.

Port St Lucie

FLOODING FEARS: What residents are saying ahead of Milton

Cassandra Garcia

It's something residents in the area say they are used to.

But with the uncertainty of what this storm might be, residents are taking extra precautions.

"When you see a hurricane, you got to worry about it," Port St. Lucie resident Jeff Kuhlman said. "But you got to prepare for it, and most of the people I know ... really pay attention to it."

Port St. Lucie resident Jeff Kuhlman discusses what he's doing ahead of Hurricane Milton.
Port St. Lucie resident Jeff Kuhlman discusses what he's doing ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Port St. Lucie police are asking people to be safe while out on the road.

Starting Wednesday morning, they will begin working a 13-hour shift, so you can expect an increased presence at places like gas stations and grocery stores. More coverage of Hurricane Milton:

Wellington

Village staff fights Milton flood threats as residents make final preparations

Michael Hoffman
Evacuation sign Canva.png

National News

Hurricane Milton: Evacuation zones in Florida and what they mean

Scripps News Staff
Hurricane Milton Weather

Hurricane

Why Milton could be a historic hurricane for Tampa Bay

Terry Spencer and Haven Daley, Associated Press
Hurricane Milton Weather

Hurricane

'No fuel shortage' in Florida as Hurricane Milton gets closer, DeSantis says

Matt Papaycik

Hurricane

Palm Beach County hotels filling up as Gulf Coast residents evacuate their homes

Kendall Hyde

Hurricane

Flooding concerns in St. Lucie County continue as crews clear drains, canals

Tyler Hatfield

Hurricane

Why residents have their eyes on Lake Okeechobee

Jon Shainman
Gas, gas pump, fuel

Hurricane

What DeSantis is saying about fuel supplies

Kendall Hyde
Port Salerno sandbags

Hurricane

Port Salerno residents fear Milton could put them under water

Kate Hussey
Florida homes, aerial view

Real Estate News

INSURANCE ADVICE: Here's what you should do ahead of Milton

Matt Sczesny
Sandbag generic

Hurricane

Why is Palm Beach Co. not offering sandbag filling stations?

Jamie Ostroff
wptv-toll-road-.jpg

Hurricane

Closures for airports, trains, toll suspensions ahead of Milton

Scott Sutton

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Eyes on Milton

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.