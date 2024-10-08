Port St. Lucie prepares for more rain from Hurricane Milton after some areas already flooded

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie is preparing for what Hurricane Milton might bring to the Treasure Coast.
Crews with the city's public works department are already busy ahead of the storm.
Green River Parkway is shut down from Charleston Road to Jensen Beach Boulevard because of flooding due to heavy rains in recent days — not related to Milton.
FLOODING FEARS: What residents are saying ahead of Milton
It's something residents in the area say they are used to.
But with the uncertainty of what this storm might be, residents are taking extra precautions.
"When you see a hurricane, you got to worry about it," Port St. Lucie resident Jeff Kuhlman said. "But you got to prepare for it, and most of the people I know ... really pay attention to it."
Port St. Lucie police are asking people to be safe while out on the road.
Starting Wednesday morning, they will begin working a 13-hour shift, so you can expect an increased presence at places like gas stations and grocery stores. More coverage of Hurricane Milton:
