'It's a waiting game': Port St. Lucie residents fear more flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Residents who live near Savona and California boulevards in Port St. Lucie are no strangers to flooding.

"Every year there's flooding at the end of the street," resident Thomas Hayes said.

It's been a little more than two weeks since heavy rain left their streets underwater.

Weather News Roads flooded in Port St. Lucie after storms dump heavy rain Scott Sutton

With Tropical Storm Milton on its way to Florida, they're preparing for more wet days next week.

"Well, the only thing I'm going to do is what I always do, prepare for a high category storm, put my shutters on, make sure everything is out of the yard," Hayes said. "There's really nothing you can do about the flooding, so you just got to make sure you have the water and the food and those kinds of things, and wait it out."

Tropical Weather TRACKING THE TROPICS: Milton could hit Florida as major hurricane Kate Wentzel

The storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall on Florida’s West Coast Wednesday. It will likely be a strong storm for our area as well.

"We've been down here in Florida for 34.5 years so I'm used to ... the rain and whatever, but I'm not used to the floods," resident Donna Spurgeon said.

St. Lucie County is asking residents to plan ahead for possible flooding by making sure swales and culverts under their driveway are debris-free.

As for hurricane shutters, the WPTV First Alert Weather team recommends those go up if a hurricane watch is issued.

In the meantime, residents are hoping for the best.

"It’s just a waiting game," Hayes said.