Dozens of FPL trucks stationed in Palm Beach County ahead of Milton

FPL officials say they have joined forces with other restoration companies around the nation
WPTV
FPL trucks in Palm Beach County on Oct. 8, 2024.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of restoration workers have been arriving at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Florida Power and Light (FPL) spokesperson Chris McGrath made it clear: Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast should prepare for power outages.

FPL officials say they have joined forces with other restoration companies around the nation.

They have brought 14,000 men and women from 37 different states — ready to restore power, following Milton’s impacts.

After Milton passes through, FPL officials say line workers will work around the clock, even with rain and wind, using their smart grid technology.

In the meantime, McGrath is asking people to have a plan and prepare to possibly lose power.

This is FPL's second hurricane activation in two weeks.

McGrath says crews will continue to arrive throughout the day — just in time for Milton’s landfall.

