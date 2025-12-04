Apparent water main break closes North Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An apparent water break is creating traffic troubles in northern West Palm Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Video sent to WPTV showed a large amount of water flowing from beneath the road on North Dixie Highway near 22nd Street.

Just before the water started flowing, a picture of the scene showed a massive bulge in the middle of North Dixie Highway.

This occurred right outside the Music Man musical instrument store.

Just before 2 p.m., there were heavy delays on North Dixie Highway in the area because of the problem.

The city of West Palm Beach said they have crews headed to the scene.