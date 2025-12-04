Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TrafficTraffic News

Actions

Apparent water main break closes North Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach

Bulge in the road on North Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach after an apparent water main break on Dec. 4, 2025.
Stephen Ploof
Bulge in the road on North Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach after an apparent water main break on Dec. 4, 2025.
Bulge in the road on North Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach after an apparent water main break on Dec. 4, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An apparent water break is creating traffic troubles in northern West Palm Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Video sent to WPTV showed a large amount of water flowing from beneath the road on North Dixie Highway near 22nd Street.

Just before the water started flowing, a picture of the scene showed a massive bulge in the middle of North Dixie Highway.

This occurred right outside the Music Man musical instrument store.

Just before 2 p.m., there were heavy delays on North Dixie Highway in the area because of the problem.

The city of West Palm Beach said they have crews headed to the scene.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening