Eataly opens 23,000 square-foot Italian marketplace in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Foodies have a new place to dine in downtown West Palm Beach starting on Friday night.

Eataly, a global Italian marketplace and retail concept with multiple locations in the U.S., is opening in CityPlace inside the historic Harriet Himmel Hall at 580 Hibiscus St.

Grand opening festivities and public entry begin at 7:30 p.m.

"Spanning over 23,000 square feet inside a 100-year-old historic hall, Eataly West Palm Beach will offer a unique mix of experiences to explore, including the brand’s first performance stage in North America, two distinct restaurant concepts, several quick service counters, a curated retail selection and a cooking school," according to the Eataly website.

A festive "Notte Bianca" experience is planned where "Italian art of living meets the glamour of Palm Beach."

Eataly Eataly, the global Italian marketplace and retail concept, is located at CityPlace inside the historic Harriet Himmel Hall at 580 Hibiscus St.

"From authentic Italian bites to bespoke cocktails, wine, and more, Eataly West Palm Beach will transform (Friday night) into an Italo Disco for one evening only, with a live DJ set by Soul Clap to cap off the night. Complimentary to attend. First-come, first-served," according to the CityPlace website.

This is the 19th Eataly store in North America and the 15th location in the U.S.

An official ribbon-cutting will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., with complimentary gifts for the first 100 guests. Following the ribbon-cutting, a "10 Days of Celebration" program with product sampling, entertainment, and other activations is scheduled each day.

Eataly West Palm Beach said this will be the first Eataly in North America with a performance stage fully integrated into its marketplace, which will allow guests to enjoy live music, culinary demos and other programming in a one-of-a-kind setting.

Click here to learn more about the restaurant, market and counters at the new West Palm Beach location.