Palm Beach County submits legal challenge to FAA flight restrictions that reroute planes over neighborhoods

New restrictions implemented on Oct. 20 affecting El Cid and Flamingo Park areas of West Palm Beach and the Town of Palm Beach
Mar-a-Lago, Aug. 10, 2022
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Mar-a-Lago, Aug. 10, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-3 to submit a legal challenge against new Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions implemented in October.

This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration on Oct. 20 announced year-round, 24/7 flight restrictions in place for planes departing and arriving at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), whether President Donald Trump is in town or not.

County staff can still attempt to engage the FAA in conversations amid the legal challenge.

As a result of the new flight restrictions, officials said all departures from PBI to the east are being directed to turn toward the northeast upon departure to avoid the restricted airspace over Mar-a-Lago.

The county and residents said this has resulted in a substantial increase in overflights experienced by residents of the El Cid and Flamingo Park areas of West Palm Beach and the Town of Palm Beach.

In November, WPTV listened to members of the community who sounded off on how the new flight restrictions are impacting their neighborhoods.

The Citizens' Committee on Airport Noise hosted the November meeting, giving people a chance to voice their frustrations over what they call constant disruption from low-flying planes.

"We can't be outside anymore during flyovers," resident Rafael Clemente said. "You can’t hear the TV. You can't hear a conversation."

