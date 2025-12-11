JetBlue lands in Vero Beach with New York City, Boston flights

VERO BEACH, Fla. — More flight options have landed on the Treasure Coast.

JetBlue Flight 1715 arrived at Vero Beach Regional Airport from New York's JFK Airport at 12:13 p.m. Thursday.

JetBlue to offer flights to Boston, New York from Vero Beach

According to the FlightAware online airline tracker website, the flight lasted two hours and 58 minutes. The departure flight to JFK was scheduled to leave Vero Beach at 1:49 p.m.

JetBlue Flight 1231 is scheduled to land in Vero Beach at 2 p.m. after departing from Boston's Logan International Airport at 10:38 a.m. The return flight to Boston was scheduled to depart at 3:05 p.m.

This comes after the airline announced in August that it would begin its first-ever service to the airport, providing flights to and from New York and Boston.

American Airlines begins flights in February

Also, American Airlines will begin service to Vero Beach early next year.

In September, airport officials announced that American Airlines will launch nonstop, daily, year-round flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting Feb. 12.

Before these additional flights, Breeze Airways was the only airline flying to the Treasure Coast.