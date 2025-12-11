Cardinal Newman High School football team to battle for state championship title

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach's Cardinal Newman High School football team will battle for its first state championship title in the Class 1A finals Thursday afternoon at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.

The Cardinal Newman Crusaders will face off against the Chaminade Madonna Lions. The team from Hollywood is seeking a fifth straight title.

To celebrate Cardinal Newman's first-ever title game appearance, the West Palm Beach Police Department's Beach Police Motors Unit escorted the Crusaders from the school campus to the I-95 Southbound ramp along Okeechobee Road.

WPTV Cardinal Newman High School football players escorted by WPBPD Dec. 11, 2025.

Parents also stayed to send off the players as they began their trip to Miami.

Stay with WPTV for results from the game that starts at 12:30 p.m.