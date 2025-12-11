'Operation Old School': West Palm Beach police announce 'dismantling' of drug trafficking organization

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach announced Thursday they have dismantled a "major narcotics trafficking organization" in the city.

During a 24-month operation called "Operation Old School," West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo said eight high-level arrests were made in the case.

8 'organizational leaders' arrested in West Palm Beach drug trafficking case

Araujo said the operation began in June 2023, but the investigation "accelerated" in 2024 after a record increase in fentanyl overdoses.

"Detectives identified this organization as the primary source of fentanyl and meth trafficked between West Palm Beach, Belle Glade and the surrounding region," Araujo said.

On Monday, the police chief said multiple agencies executed 13 simultaneous search warrants, leading to the "disruption of this entrenched criminal network."

Araujo said eight organizational leaders have been charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and 56 additional felonies. In addition, 25 "street-level dealers" of illegal narcotics were arrested and face 53 additional felonies and other offenses.

