Martin County Sheriff's Office and FDOT push for safety on SR-710 after 3 deaths this year

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Transportation are working to curb dangerous driving on State Road 710 following a series of deadly crashes.

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Event promotes safety on State Road 710 as FDOT looks to widen road

Along the roadway, fast-moving traffic squeezes into two lanes, creating a setup deputies say makes safety a constant concern. The sheriff's office considers the two lanes the most dangerous in the county.

An average of three people die from crashes on State Road 710 each year. This year, there have already been three deaths.

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To address the issue, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, FDOT, and the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office gathered at Post Family Park Saturday for a traffic safety event.

Cesar Martinez, planning environmental administrator for FDOT, said the agencies are trying to educate the public.

"The challenge again is driver behavior. We’re trying to educate the public. We’re trying to do more than just from an engineering standpoint to provide safety conditions to the motorists," Martinez said.

Michael McCarthy, a lieutenant with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, noted the heavy volume of traffic on the road.

"We get a lot of freight moving through here. We got a lot of people commuting down to Palm Beach County [and] Broward County from the West Coast, and as a result, they’re in a rush, they’re in a hurry and they don’t respect our traffic laws or the safety of the other motorists on the roadway," McCarthy said.

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FDOT is looking toward widening State Road 710, with work expected to start in 2030 or possibly sooner.

"We’re also looking for opportunities to advance the widening segment and also opportunities to advance construction," Martinez said.

In the meantime, FDOT has started making improvements to the road, including pavement markings, signage, and new turn lanes, with plans for more updates.

The sheriff’s office is also stepping up enforcement.

"We just want to do everything we can to keep members of the community safe," McCarthy said.

Neighbor Lisa Ferrier spoke about the roadway on Friday.

"You need to keep the constant pressure on this situation," Ferrier said.

Ferrier said the recent efforts are already making a difference.

"It’s been better, much better because now people have eyes on it," Ferrier said.

Now, she is waiting for FDOT to break ground on a permanent solution.

"I hope they follow up with real action," Ferrier said.

WPTV

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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