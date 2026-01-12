Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead, 2 hurt in three-vehicle crash along State Road 710 in Martin County

Crash is the fifth traffic-related fatality in Martin County in the past 2 weeks
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Warfield Boulevard and Impact Drive in Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at State Road 710 (Warfield Boulevard) and Impact Drive in Indiantown, marking the fifth traffic-related fatality in Martin County in the past two weeks.

The sheriff's office said they have conducted increased traffic enforcement on Warfield Boulevard and issued hundreds of citations on the road in an ongoing effort to slow drivers and reduce unsafe driving behaviors.

"Despite these enforcement efforts, serious and fatal crashes continue to occur," the sheriff's office said. "Speed and other dangerous driving actions remain contributing factors in many traffic crashes throughout the county."

Drivers should expect road closures in this area for the next several hours while the investigation continues.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

