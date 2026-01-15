Okeechobee man arrested after driving 100 mph drunk on 'death trap' State Road 710, sheriff says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Following three recent deaths on State Road 710 and renewed pleas to add lanes to the dangerous road, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man traveling at a high rate of speed while drunk.
The agency posted on its Facebook page that James Arthur Perry, 64, of Okeechobee, was arrested Tuesday on State Road 710 near Brady Ranch.
Deputies said Perry was traveling 100 mph in a posted 60 mph zone, in a clearly marked no-passing zone, while towing a trailer.
Investigators said Perry passed a deputy at a high-rate of speed and was spotted driving erratically across the roadway.
"A traffic stop was conducted, signs of impairment were observed, and a DUI investigation followed," the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post. "Nearly three hours after his arrest, Perry provided breath samples of 0.107 and 0.109, well above the legal limit."
Perry was charged with:
• DUI
• Violation of Florida's Super Speeder Law
• Improper Passing
Perry's arrest came on the same day Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek called State Road 710 a "death trap" and made a renewed call for the state to make expedited safety improvements to the road.
