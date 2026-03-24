Martin County sheriff pushes FDOT to expedite State Road 710 expansion after crash presentation

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Residents call the narrow stretch of State Road 710 in Martin County "Bloody 7-10." The Martin County Sheriff's Office said an average of three people die along the road each year, and at least three people have already died on the road, so far this year.

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Sheriff demands FDOT expedite widening of SR 710

"That's a lot of people dying," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said.

Budensiek asked leaders during a county commission meeting to push the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to expedite a multi-billion dollar project to expand the road.

"My push is if there’s any extra money in the state, allocate it to prevent more deaths," he said.

The road has been a known problem since the 1980s and keeps getting worse. Deputies wrote more than 2,000 citations on the stretch of highway just last year.

"There’s a whole lot more traffic than in the past. It really is a death funnel," Budensiek said.

His team created a graphic and a detailed presentation to keep pushing for change as quickly as possible.

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"Picture is worth 1,000 words," Budensiek said.

The presentation showed leaders the horrors that people living nearby have told WPTV's Tyler Hatfield they have been seeing and dealing with for decades.

"This has been going on for a long time," Forrest Yingling said.

"Two of my friends were killed on this road," Heather Smith said.

Aside from photos, the sheriff also showed a clip of officer body camera video. The graphic footage showed a driver this year who was killed in a wreck as his car burned. People nearby wearing flip-flops tried to help deputies pull the driver out, but he later died.

WATCH: Sheriff pushes for SR 710 widening after latest fatalities

Martin Co. sheriff pushes for expedited improvements to State Road 710 after latest fatalities

"People are burning to death in cars," Budensiek said. "These are really traumatic crashes."

The presentation included images taking viewers through 11 years of death on the road.

"Another semi crash," Budensiek said. "Again a semi double fatality."

While disturbing to watch, the presentation resonated with county leaders.

"That was really jarring but thank you," District One Commissioner Eileen Vargas said. "Whatever I can do, I will."

Commissioners assured residents they have been speaking personally with FDOT.

WATCH BELOW: Residents push for expedited safety improvements to SR 710

Sheriff, residents push for expedited safety improvements to SR 710

"It's our main priority, our goal with DOT is vision zero," District Two Commissioner Stacey Hetherington said.

However, commissioners also realized temporary safety measures are needed.

"We need a short term Band-aid," District Five Vice Chair Edward V. Ciampi said. "Blinking signs, big traffic lights, overhead lighting until we can actually get it done."

The Band-aid fixes would come from FDOT funding, while they push to fast-track the project.

"They may work, they may not, but I would say it's worth a try. Anything's worth saving a life out there," Budensiek said.

Budensiek is meeting with FDOT next month to discuss those interim fixes and try to get them implemented as soon as possible.

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Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

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