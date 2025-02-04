Treasure Coast residents raise concerns after third crash on State Road 710 in less than 10 days

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Another crash Tuesday morning on State Road 710 is putting a spotlight on a concerning spot in Martin County.

It's the third crash in 10 days on the stretch of road between Indiantown and Okeechobee.

WATCH BELOW: Recent crashes on Martin Co. road have drivers seeking safety improvements

Recent crashes on Martin County road have drivers seeking safety improvements

Wendy Parker, who lives off State Road 710 on Tommy Clements Lane, is all too familiar with the multiple crashes on that particular roadway.

Parker told WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield that her daughter crashed into a ditch after getting hit on State Road 710 in 2022.

"She took down another gentleman's cross that was on the guardrail," Parker said.

Parker said the issues on this road aren't going away.

"You risk your life pulling out onto this highway," Parker said.

Parker and other residents told WPTV that the road is too narrow and needs to be widened. They added that making it four lanes, instead of two, will help deal with the growing traffic and aggressive driving.

"Something has to be done before many more lives and people are hurt," Parker said. "We need it to be, exactly like it is on the other side of the Indiantown Bridge, towards West Palm."

WPTV brought their concerns to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, who said his office has contacted FDOT in support of widening the road.

"If we don't get ahead of this problem with the infrastructure of the road, it's probably going to get worse," Budensiek said.

FDOT told WPTV it's made safety improvements along State Road 710 over the last two years.

FDOT is already designing wider roads and said it's working to obtain funding to widen even more spots over the next five years.