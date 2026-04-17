Local officials hold safety event to address deadly crashes and widening project on State Road 710

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV hasn’t stopped listening to your safety concerns about State Road 710.

An average of three people die from a vehicle crash on this road every year, according to The Martin County Sheriff’s Office. This year, there’s already been three deaths.

WATCH BELOW: 'I hope they follow up with real action,' Lisa Ferrier tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Leaders holding safety event for State Road 710

For over a year, Treasure Coast reporter Tyler Hatfield has been listening to neighbors who said they’re concerned about the speeding and the passing on the narrow two lane stretch of road from Indiantown to Okeechobee.

WPTV first told you that local leaders are pushing for 710 to be widened.

The Martin County and Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Offices and the Florida Department of Transportation are coming together to hold a safety event to discuss traffic safety and updates for the 710 Widening Project. The safety event will take place Saturday at Post Family Park in Indiantown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We want to let them know that your concerns are being heard and that we are doing something about it,” said Martin County Lt. Dave Rosko. “We've labeled it our most dangerous roadway that we have in Martin County.”

On Friday, neighbor Lisa Ferrier said SR-710 is quieter.

WATCH BELOW: Traffic, safety concerns take center stage at Martin County meeting

Widening of State Road 710 carries $170 million price tag

“It's been better, much better,” said Ferrier. “Because now people have eyes on it.”

But Ferrier said she thinks there’s still work to do.

"We need to keep the pressure constant pressure on this situation,” said Ferrier.

Rosko said FDOT is already acquiring land for the widening project.

On Friday, WPTV followed Martin County Deputy Corey Gitlin, conducting traffic enforcement on SR 710. Rosko said they're cracking down on traffic violations and infractions on the roadway, implementing a zero-tolerance policy. Since 2025, MCSO said they’ve issued over 2,900 citations, 1,800 of those were for speeding.

Ferrier thinks the safety event tomorrow is a great start for change and hopes it turns listening into doing.

“I hope they follow up with real action,” said Ferrier.

WPTV

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Region Martin County Driver clocked at 100 mph while drunk on 'death trap' SR 710 Scott Sutton

Traffic News 'Dangerous road': Sheriff, residents push for expedited safety improvements Tyler Hatfield

Traffic News 'DEATH TRAP': Sheriff calls for expedited safety improvements after wrecks Scott Sutton

Traffic News 1 dead, 2 hurt in Martin County crash Scott Sutton

Traffic News Neighbors want solutions for SR-710 after 2 double fatal crashes Tyler Hatfield

Region Martin County 4 people killed in 2 separate crashes on State Road 710, officials say Emma Romano

Martin County FDOT reviewing safety on Indiantown roadway Meghan McRoberts

Traffic News Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes Meghan McRoberts

Traffic News Widening of this troubled road carries $170M price tag Jon Shainman

Traffic News Why residents are saying 'you risk your life' on this road Tyler Hatfield