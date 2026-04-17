Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Local officials hold safety event to address deadly crashes and widening project on State Road 710

On Saturday, April 18, the Martin and Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Offices and the Florida Department of Transportation will hold a safety event at Post Family Park in Indiantown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WPTV Tyler Hatfield Martin County Lt Dave Rosko April 2026.jpg
WPTV
WPTV Tyler Hatfield Martin County Lt Dave Rosko April 2026.jpg
Posted

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV hasn’t stopped listening to your safety concerns about State Road 710.

An average of three people die from a vehicle crash on this road every year, according to The Martin County Sheriff’s Office. This year, there’s already been three deaths.

WATCH BELOW: 'I hope they follow up with real action,' Lisa Ferrier tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Leaders holding safety event for State Road 710

For over a year, Treasure Coast reporter Tyler Hatfield has been listening to neighbors who said they’re concerned about the speeding and the passing on the narrow two lane stretch of road from Indiantown to Okeechobee.

WPTV first told you that local leaders are pushing for 710 to be widened.

The Martin County and Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Offices and the Florida Department of Transportation are coming together to hold a safety event to discuss traffic safety and updates for the 710 Widening Project. The safety event will take place Saturday at Post Family Park in Indiantown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We want to let them know that your concerns are being heard and that we are doing something about it,” said Martin County Lt. Dave Rosko. “We've labeled it our most dangerous roadway that we have in Martin County.”

On Friday, neighbor Lisa Ferrier said SR-710 is quieter.

WATCH BELOW: Traffic, safety concerns take center stage at Martin County meeting

Widening of State Road 710 carries $170 million price tag

“It's been better, much better,” said Ferrier. “Because now people have eyes on it.”

But Ferrier said she thinks there’s still work to do.

"We need to keep the pressure constant pressure on this situation,” said Ferrier.

Rosko said FDOT is already acquiring land for the widening project.

On Friday, WPTV followed Martin County Deputy Corey Gitlin, conducting traffic enforcement on SR 710. Rosko said they're cracking down on traffic violations and infractions on the roadway, implementing a zero-tolerance policy. Since 2025, MCSO said they’ve issued over 2,900 citations, 1,800 of those were for speeding.

Ferrier thinks the safety event tomorrow is a great start for change and hopes it turns listening into doing.

“I hope they follow up with real action,” said Ferrier.

REP_CARD_TYLER-HATFIELD_PORT-ST-LUCIE-_FS.jpg

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

State Road 710

Region Martin County

Driver clocked at 100 mph while drunk on 'death trap' SR 710

Scott Sutton
Tyler Hatfield Sheriff Noel Stephen.jpg

Traffic News

'Dangerous road': Sheriff, residents push for expedited safety improvements

Tyler Hatfield
Two people were killed in a crash on State Road 710 north of Indiantown in Martin County on Jan. 12, 2026.

Traffic News

'DEATH TRAP': Sheriff calls for expedited safety improvements after wrecks

Scott Sutton
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Warfield Boulevard and Impact Drive in Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic News

1 dead, 2 hurt in Martin County crash

Scott Sutton
Double fatal crash on State Road 710 in Martin County on Sept. 23, 2025.

Traffic News

Neighbors want solutions for SR-710 after 2 double fatal crashes

Tyler Hatfield
Martin County Fatal Crash

Region Martin County

4 people killed in 2 separate crashes on State Road 710, officials say

Emma Romano

Martin County

FDOT reviewing safety on Indiantown roadway

Meghan McRoberts

Traffic News

Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes

Meghan McRoberts
State Road 710

Traffic News

Widening of this troubled road carries $170M price tag

Jon Shainman
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a driver ran off State Road 710 striking an FPL power line/pole on Feb. 4, 2025.

Traffic News

Why residents are saying 'you risk your life' on this road

Tyler Hatfield
Two people from Indiantown were killed in a wreck with a semi on Sept. 8, 2023.

Region Martin County

2 men from Martin County die in crash with semi

Scott Sutton

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening