Widening of State Road 710 between Indiantown and Okeechobee carries $170 million price tag

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is listening to you about the traffic problems in your communities. The issue was a big topic in Martin County on Monday.

John Mildenberger lives on one of the prettiest stretches along St. Lucie Boulevard near Stuart. It has several banyan trees, but he said it's also very dangerous.

Widening of State Road 710 carries $170 million price tag

"(There are) people trying to avoid traffic lights on Route 1 and A1A, so they come racing through here during rush hours," Mildenberger said.

Mildenberger reached out to county leaders, and now pedestrian crossing improvements are in the works.

It's these types of issues that come before the county's Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

On Monday, the group held an open house in Hobe Sound to listen to residents.

The MPO is designed to look at transportation needs well into the future.

"In order to be funded in our short-range transportation plan, the project needs to be identified in some form in the long-range transportation plan," Beth Beltran with the MPO said.

The MPO also held its regular meeting Monday and got an update on where the Florida Department of Transportation is when it comes to future improvements on State Road 710.

The road has been the site of several bad wrecks in recent months.

Indiantown Mayor Carmine Dipaolo saw it firsthand for years.

"I worked out there for almost 28 years with the sheriff's office, and I picked up more than my share of bodies," Dipaolo said.

FDOT said it has made a series of improvements in the corridor over the past two years.

Work is continuing on adding turn lanes where State Road 710 meets Tommy Clements Road.

FDOT also presented improvements that are coming to the village of Indiantown in the next five years with new developments being built there.

A complete widening of the road between Indiantown and Okeechobee carries a $170 million price tag and not all of the funding is in place.

"The department understands the safety concerns of the community and safety is the No. 1 priority for the department as an agency," Cesar Martinez with FDOT said.

If you have an issue in your neighborhood, the MPO has a survey on its website.