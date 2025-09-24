4 people killed in 2 separate crashes on State Road 710 on Tuesday, officials say

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatality crash in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), State Road 710 at the FPL access road is closed.

MCSO says there were reports of the vehicle hydroplaning.

Traffic is being diverted to Southwest Warfield Boulevard and Southwest Martin Highway.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

News of the Tuesday night crash comes just seven hours after MCSO reported a separate double fatality crash on the same road. That crash occurred south of the Martin County Line and was in the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.