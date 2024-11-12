Brightline back on track? Vote happening TODAY in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — Getting a Brightline Staton on the Treasure Coast could be back on track.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Martin County Commissioners are set to have a public discussion and also vote on authorization to begin negotiations to lease and permission to apply for federal grants.

The financial outlay is contingent on whether federal grants would cover a majority of the costs. Martin County needs $30 million for the deal and if that doesn't happen, Brightline could pull away and back out of the deal for a station on the Treasure Coast.

Decisions need to be made soon since grants have to be applied for by December.

In a discussion last month with WPTV reporter Jon Shainman, Martin County Commissioner Harold Jenkins said "Can we go it alone? I think we have pretty much unanimous support from our board that we see the value in a Brightline station, and if we can make it work, we'd like to."

Ahead of the meeting at 8:30 a.m., people in support of the station are set to rally around the county commissioners office in support of Brightline. They are calling this gathering the "Save our Stuart Station" rally.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.