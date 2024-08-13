Stuart City Commissioners move forward with Brightline station agreement, Martin County to make next approval

STUART, Fla. — The city of Stuart is one step closer to hosting a Brightline station after the City Commission unanimously voted Monday a new agreement to bring a station to Flagler Avenue.

Many residents see this as a long-awaited step forward.

“I was very excited and so were my friends to hear this. It’s great news and everybody’s happy," Stuart resident Bryan Nedwed said. “I would like to go other parts of Florida up and down the coast that are kind of a pain to drive, so with his it’s a lot easier.”

The agreement includes more than 200 surface parking spaces. Mayor Becky Burner said the city put $30 million toward the project and Martin County will contribute $15 million for planning and design, plus an additional $800,000 for marketing the new station.

“It’s finally come to fruition because being in partnership with the county and getting all the legal stuff with the attorney has taken a while," Burner said. "But now it’s all done.”

Mayor Burner said the construction will cost up to $45 million and the city will apply for grants for the design process.

“Having this station just proves that we are a pretty hip city, people love it and I think we're taking good care of it," Burner said. "It’s going to be a wonderful thing for our future and for our children and grandchildren.”

The station expected to open in the second half of 2026. Commissioners discussed possibly converting the parking lot into a garage, but did not come to a final decision.

According to the agreement, Brightline is responsible for the property's maintenance, operation, tax and insurance; the land will remain as a city property until Brightline takes over.

WPTV asked Brightline officials about Monday's vote, and they responded with this statement:

“Today’s unanimous vote on the Stuart station lease agreement by the city of Stuart commission is one of the final steps necessary to deliver a station to Martin County. We are thankful for the support and partnership of the commission and city staff and look forward to officially getting started.”

However, this project has one more step before becoming official. Martin County Commission will discuss and vote on the agreement in their next meeting on August 27

