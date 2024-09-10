If Stuart says no, Fort Pierce says yes to a Brightline station

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — With the city of Stuart perhaps no longer wanting a train station, the city of Fort Pierce said it is still very interested in getting Brightline.

Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson said the decision by Stuart potentially opens up another opportunity.

“I’d like to say, ‘Brightline, we’d like to talk. I think Fort Pierce is the right place,'" said Hudson.

The mayor said they want to make sure a Martin County station is a definite no-go before jumping in with both feet.

WPTV Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson

WPTV asked why try this again if it may set the city up for more disappointment.

The mayor told us Brightline never told them why they weren’t chosen in the first place.

“It’s the best geographically," Hudson said. "We have the support of the surrounding counties, we have the support of this county.”

In the city’s initial submission to Brightline, they chose a site along Depot Drive. There were two other pitches made by private property owners.

WPTV Pete Tesch, president of the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County, said the region is growing rapidly.

Pete Tesch, president of the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County, said the region is growing rapidly, and his office is willing to take the lead if the city wants to adjust its prior proposals.

“We say ‘Bring it on,'" said Tesch. "If Brightline wants to have that conversation with us, we are ready willing and able."

