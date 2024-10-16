More talk but not much progress on future of Stuart Brightline station

STUART, Fla. — This week there was more back and forth regarding the possible construction of a Brightline station in Martin County — but little action.

During Monday night's Stuart City Commission meeting, Commissioner Christopher Collins directly addressed representatives from Brightline who were in the audience.

"If you have no intention on paying your fair share, go to Fort Pierce," Collins said at the meeting. "If you don’t want to be involved, go to Fort Pierce."

At the meeting, Stuart city commissioners ultimately voted down a proposal that would have limited the city's financial stake in a new Brightline station to $5 million.

Despite that decision, supporters of the train are staying cautiously optimistic.

WPTV Sherry Lee speaks with WPTV about the future of a Brightline station in Martin County.

"I think Commissioner (Sean) Reed and city staff have put together a much better deal for city residents," Sherry Lee, part of the Pro-Brightline Bright Stuart group, said.

The financial outlay is contingent on whether federal grants would cover a majority of the costs.

Decisions need to be made soon since grants have to be applied for by December.

"Can we go it alone?" asked Martin County Commissioner Harold Jenkins on Wednesday. "I think we have pretty much unanimous support from our board that we see the value in a Brightline station, and if we can make it work, we'd like to."

Jenkins said he has met with Brightline and Stuart leaders since the city rescinded its agreements with the train in September but said not much progress was made.

WPTV Martin County Commissioner Harold Jenkins discusses the latest on a possible agreement to build a Brightline station.

"During that meeting, Brightline had made some concessions to the city that I really kind of thought would make a difference," Jenkins said.

Among them would be to start with four trains each way daily — instead of two — to gauge rider sentiment.

Sherry Lee said if the city can't get a deal done, she's hoping the county can get the project across the finish line.

"It'll just take longer," Lee said. "We do put those grants at risk. The federal grants are a big part of the equation to get this paid for, and we do have other states that are vying for that grant money."

While there's no Brightline discussion listed now on Tuesday's county commission agenda, the commission chair told WPTV that it's a good bet there will be some talk next week.

