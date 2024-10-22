Martin County commissioners work to 'salvage' construction of Brightline station

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Brightline station could be back in the mix for Martin County.

County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to finalize negotiations with Brightline — or any other interested high-speed rail provider — even if they have to do it without help from the city of Stuart.

The county is offering two sites for a station: one is located behind the Martin County Courthouse in downtown Stuart while the other is at the county fairgrounds about 2 miles south.

"We're going to make every effort to salvage our agreement with Brightline and try to acquire a train station in Martin County," County Commission Chairman Harold Jenkins said.

The county said it would still welcome the city of Stuart's participation, even after the city rescinded its agreement with Brightline last month.

County commissioners may vote on an amended train agreement at their next meeting.

