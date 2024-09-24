Stuart wants to keep Brightline, county frustrated with dealings

STUART, Fla. — Stuart city commissioners decided late Monday night they wanted to put the idea of a Brightline station back on track.

“Most people realize the value of this and as long as the train is running through town, let’s be able to hop on board,” Mayor Campbell Rich told WPTV Tuesday.

In the latest of events, the city commission directed the city manager to reengage with Brightline on a new agreement where the train operator foots more of the total bill.

Commissioner Christopher Collins led the 3-2 decision earlier in the month that rescinded the city’s existing agreements with Brightline and the county.

Critics also contend the train won’t stop enough.

WATCH: City of Stuart votes 3-2 to rescind lease with Brightline, revokes agreement with Martin County

City of Stuart votes 3-2 to rescind lease with Brightline, revokes agreement with Martin County

“They’re going to respond to demand. If the demand is there, they will stop," said Rich. "Cities have to be very careful telling private businesses how to run their businesses.”

At Monday night’s meeting, dozens of train supporters rallied outside city hall.

“We are cautiously optimistic," said Brightline supporter Sherry Lee. "We feel like we’re starting to turn the ship, but we still could hit the iceberg.”

Over at the Martin County administration building there is frustration, yet still a sense of optimism.

“At this point, I don’t really care what the city of Stuart is doing,” said Martin County Commission Chairman Harold Jenkins.

WATCH: Stuart Brightline supporters not giving up the fight

Here's where Stuart Brightline supporters will be rallying tomorrow

Jenkins told me that in their 2018 agreement with Brightline, it was determined the county would be paying 50% of the cost of a train station.

Now, he said it’s not out of the realm of possibility that if there are legal maneuverings, the county could still be stuck with a big bill, and no station.

“We’re going to pay for a train station, it may not be in Martin County, it may be in Fort Pierce," said Jenkins. "So, if we get sued by Brightline, we’re going to subsidize a train station being built in another county.”

Jenkins though believes a deal can be done, and I’ve learned that representatives from both the county and the city are getting together in the next month or so to formulate a new deal to present to Brightline.

I reached out to Brightline asking if they had anything to add about the current situation.

I have not heard back.

WPTV's previous coverage on Brightline station on Treasure Coast:

Stuart SAVE OUR STATION: Dozens rally for Brightline before city meeting Jon Shainman

Stuart Here's where Stuart Brightline supporters will be rallying Monday Brooke Chau

Region Martin County Treasure Coast businesses had this to say about Brightline station in Stuart Tyler Hatfield

Treasure Coast 'BRING IT ON': If Stuart says no, Fort Pierce says yes to a Brightline station Jon Shainman

Stuart Stuart rescinds agreements with Martin Co. and Brightline Zitlali Solache

Stuart WHAT'S NEXT? Martin County wants to renegotiate Brightline agreement Audra Schroeder

Travel A new Brightline station could be coming near you in 2026. Here are the details Zitlali Solache