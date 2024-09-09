TONIGHT: Stuart City Council discusses revoking interlocal agreement with Martin County and Brightline

WATCH: Stuart City Council to decide on future of Brightline station



The City of Stuart will be making a major decision at their council meeting tonight as the board decides whether or not to rescind their interlocal agreement with Martin County and Brightline for a new station.

It was less than a month ago on Aug. 12 when the city approved an agreement with Brightline to lease a spot downtown near the county courthouse at 500 Southeast Flagler Ave, funding up to $30 million of the project.

Then, the city voted on Aug. 26 to revisit the contract and asked city staff to prepare resolutions rescinding the agreement.

See below the proposed resolution to be discussed at Stuart's City Council meeting Monday night:



The news of City Council wanting more time to decide on the station came as a surprise to many, sparking those who are in favor of the station to speak out on why they think a Brightline spot would benefit the local economy. On the flip side, some taxpayers are concerned about what could be the station's true building cost.

WPTV will be attending Monday night's meeting which starts at 4 p.m., with hundreds of people expected to attend and make their voices heard.

Under the interlocal agreement, Martin County would be responsible for funding up to $15 million, but the county has delayed its vote on this agreement after Stuart started expressing uncertainty over the project. Martin County is slated to vote on the interlocal agreement at its meeting Tuesday .

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

