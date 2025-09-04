First hearing held on detainees' legal rights at 'Alligator Alcatraz' after judge orders wind down

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorneys fighting for the legal rights of detainees at an immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades have their first hearing in court on Thursday since a federal judge ordered operations at "Alligator Alcatraz" to wind down in a separate case.

Among the issues needing to be sorted out in federal court in Fort Myers, Florida, was how the ruling in the separate environmental case was going to impact the lawsuit, which claims detainees have been denied the right to meet with their attorneys privately in violation of the First Amendment.

WATCH BELOW: Emails reveal questions about 'Alligator Alcatraz' reimbursement

Emails reveal questions about 'Alligator Alcatraz' reimbursement

In the environmental lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a preliminary injunction last month ordering operations at the facility to be wound down by the end of October, with detainees transferred to other facilities and equipment and fencing removed.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration in late June raced to build the facility on an isolated airstrip surrounded by wetlands to aid President Donald Trump's efforts to deport people in the U.S. illegally. The governor said the location in the rugged and remote Everglades was meant as a deterrent against escape, much like the island prison in California that Republicans named it after.

Thursday's courtroom meeting was also the first hearing since the legal rights case was transferred from Miami to Fort Myers, with one of the counts tossed out. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz in Miami last month said that the claim that detainees were denied hearings in immigration court was rendered moot when the Trump administration designated the Krome North Processing Center near Miami as a site for their cases to be heard.

Ruiz also ordered the rest of the case to be heard in Florida's middle district, granting the state defendants a change of venue motion. The remaining counts address allegations of delays in scheduling meetings between detainees and their attorneys and an inability for the detainees to talk privately with their attorneys by phone or videoconference at the facility, whose official name is the South Detention Facility.

Attorneys for the detainees argued in court papers filed Tuesday that the preliminary injunction in the environmental case has no impact on their case since the detention center continues to house detainees.

WATCH BELOW: DeSantis says deportations continued at 'Alligator Alcatraz'

'Deportations are continuing' at Alligator Alcatraz, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

The state and federal governments have appealed Williams' ruling, asking that it be put on hold. If their request for a stay is denied, and the facility eventually ceases operations, it could render the legal rights lawsuit moot, according to the federal government in court papers.

On the other hand, if the stay is granted and Williams' order is put on hold, the state of Florida plans to resume accepting detainees at the facility, state officials said in court papers for the legal rights case.

As part of their appeal of the environmental case, state officials said that only four U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at any given time are at the Florida-run detention center. The Florida officials said in court papers that the ICE agents "do not control the site."

The question of who controls the facility is at the heart of the state and federal government's appeal of Williams' ruling. Her decision was issued in response to a lawsuit brought by Friends of the Everglades, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Miccosukee Tribe, who accused the state and federal defendants of not following federal law requiring an environmental review for the detention center in the middle of sensitive wetlands.

The federal government claims that it isn’t responsible for the detention center since it hasn’t spent a cent to build or operate the facility, even though Florida is seeking some federal grant money to fund a portion of it. Florida claims that the environmental impact statement required by federal law doesn't apply to states.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

State Alligator Alcatraz 'still being operated,' DeSantis says Scott Sutton

WPTV Investigates Why this detainee's deportation has been delayed Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates 'Alligator Alcatraz' detainee faced 'life-or-death situation,' attorney says Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Emails contradict claims about FEMA funding for 'Alligator Alcatraz' Jamie Ostroff

State Florida may lose $218M on empty 'Alligator Alcatraz' Mike Schneider and Kate Payne

State 'Alligator Alcatraz' closure can proceed, judge says Mike Schneider and Kate Payne

State Official says Everglades detention center will likely be empty within days Kate Payne and Mike Schneider, Associated Press

State Florida signed more than $250M in contracts for 'Alligator Alcatraz' Ethan Stein

State What DeSantis is saying after judge's 'Alligator Alcatraz' ruling Scott Sutton

National Politics Florida must stop expanding ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration center, judge says AP via Scripps News Group

WPTV Investigates Man with disability deported, allegedly signed papers he couldn't understand Jamie Ostroff

Miami-Dade Part of lawsuit over legal rights of detainees at Everglades facility dismissed DAVID FISCHER, MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO, Associated Press

Miami-Dade Hearing for 'Alligator Alcatraz' ends without immediate ruling Devon M. Sayers

WPTV Investigates What a federal lawsuit reveals about the inner-workings of Alligator Alcatraz Jamie Ostroff

WPTV Investigates Environmental court battle over 'Alligator Alcatraz' exposes impacts on state Jamie Ostroff

State DeSantis admin left county officials in the dark as detention facility built Kate Payne, Associated Press

State The Miccosukee Tribe of Florida wants to join lawsuit against Alligator Alcatraz Associated Press

Miami-Dade Florida Democrats condemn 'Alligator Alcatraz' conditions after tour Emma Romano

Miami-Dade Worms in food and wastewater on floor, say detainees at Everglades facility GISELA SALOMON and KATE PAYNE, Associated Press

State New lawsuit filed after state lawmakers denied access to Everglades facility Forrest Saunders

Miami-Dade Attorney says client had no access to running water at Alligator Alcatraz Ethan Stein

Miami-Dade Detainees allege inhumane conditions at Everglades detention center Anna McAllister

State 'Alligator Alcatraz' 2.0: Second detention center planned in Florida Everglades Scripps News Group

National Politics First immigration detainees arrive at 'Alligator Alcatraz' center in Florida AP via Scripps News Group

Miami-Dade President Trump visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center Samantha Roesler

Miami-Dade Protesters arrive at Alligator Alcatraz to share concerns, praise project Victor Jorges

State Protesters line highway in Florida Everglades to oppose 'Alligator Alcatraz' Associated Press

State Environmental groups sue to block 'Alligator Alcatraz' Kate Payne and Curt Anderson

State DeSantis floats building another detention center in northern Florida Kate Payne, Associated Press/Report for America