Emails reveal questions about 'Alligator Alcatraz' funding reimbursement

WPTV investigation reveals emails contradict claims that FEMA would fully reimburse Florida $245 million
Alligator Alcatraz
WPTV
Alligator Alcatraz
Posted
and last updated

Newly uncovered emails between Florida officials and the Department of Homeland Security raise questions about who will ultimately pay for the controversial immigration detention facility in the Everglades.

As WPTV continues our commitment to uncovering the inner workings of Florida's efforts to assist the federal government with immigration enforcement, we've found documents that contradict claims that FEMA would fully reimburse the state for the facility nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."

WATCH BELOW: Emails reveal questions about 'Alligator Alcatraz' reimbursement

Emails reveal questions about 'Alligator Alcatraz' reimbursement

The emails between high-ranking officials at the Florida Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security suggest the federal government was never expecting to pay Florida back for the entirety of the detention center.

Filed as an exhibit in a federal lawsuit brought by environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, the June 20 emails show James Percival, a top legal advisor at DHS, telling Chief Deputy Attorney General David Dewhirst that if the state moves forward with a new immigration detention facility, "We will work out a method of partial reimbursement."

"Received and confirmed," Dewhirst replied in the exchange.

Read the emails below:

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, told WPTV she obtained the emails through a public records request to establish a relationship between the state and federal government. She shared wher concerns about the financial implications.

"This is such a concern as it pertains to efficiency and spending. It's ironic that Florida has a DOGE operation," Eskamani said. "There could have been other conversation between now and then, but the state of Florida has not provided any transparency, any clarity, and to my knowledge, has not even applied for reimbursement. And so it's really hard to know what's going to happen next."

Florida signed more than $250M in contracts for Alligator Alcatraz

The state has signed $245 million worth of contracts for the detention facility. Other court filings in the environmental lawsuit say the state has spent $218 million and include statements from a top emergency management official questioning whether the federal government will reimburse Florida at all if the site can no longer operate.

WPTV reached out directly to Dewhirst and the Florida Department of Emergency Management for additional context behind these messages.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office replied, "The email speaks for itself."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

