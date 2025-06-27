Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Alligator Alcatraz': Environmental groups sue to block migrant detention center in Everglades

Facility set to begin processing people who entered the U.S. illegally as soon as next week
Construction of "Alligator Alcatraz," meant to house undocumented migrants, began the last week of June 2025.
WSVN via CNN Newsource
MIAMI — Environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Friday to block a migrant detention center being built on an airstrip in the heart of the Florida Everglades.

The lawsuit seeks to halt the project until it undergoes a stringent environmental review as required by federal law. There is also supposed to be a chance for public comment, according to the lawsuit filed in Miami federal court.

WATCH BELOW: Gov. DeSantis says "Alligator Alcatraz" will have 'zero impact' on Everglades

Gov. DeSantis says 'Alligator Alcatraz' won't have environmental impact

The center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" by Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to begin processing people who entered the U.S. illegally as soon as next week, the governor said Friday on "Fox and Friends."

The state is plowing ahead with building a compound of heavy-duty tents, trailers and other temporary buildings at the Miami Dade County-owned airfield in the Big Cypress National Preserve, about 45 miles west of downtown Miami.

The lawsuit names several federal and state agencies as defendants.

